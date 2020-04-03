BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BYM) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BYM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BYM opened at $12.87 on Friday. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $14.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.73 and a 200 day moving average of $14.01.

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

