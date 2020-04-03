BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE BLW opened at $12.32 on Friday. BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $16.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average is $15.52.

In related news, major shareholder Citigroup Inc purchased 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $41,700,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.