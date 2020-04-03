Blackrock Maryland Municipal (NYSEAMERICAN:BZM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Blackrock Maryland Municipal (NYSEAMERICAN:BZM) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0395 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Blackrock Maryland Municipal has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years.

BZM stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,331. Blackrock Maryland Municipal has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $18.74.

Blackrock Maryland Municipal Company Profile

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end municipal bond fund. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and Maryland personal income taxes. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax) and Maryland personal income taxes.

