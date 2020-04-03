Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $12.62. 1,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,609. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.20. Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $14.93.

Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Company Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

