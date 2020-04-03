BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. (NYSE:MNE) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. (NYSE:MNE) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.84. The company had a trading volume of 191 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,187. BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. has a one year low of $12.73 and a one year high of $16.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.88.

BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. Company Profile

BlackRock Muni New York Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

