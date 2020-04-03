Blackrock Muniassets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Blackrock Muniassets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Blackrock Muniassets Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE MUA traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $12.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,323. Blackrock Muniassets Fund has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $16.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average is $15.09.

Blackrock Muniassets Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

