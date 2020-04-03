Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BTT)

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BTT stock opened at $22.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.88. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $25.10.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

