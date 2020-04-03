BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BBK)

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

BBK stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.39. BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99.

About BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular federal income taxes.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.