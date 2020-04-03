BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,425 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $5,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 74,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BLE opened at $12.92 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $16.12.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

