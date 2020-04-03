BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.65. 57,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,182. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $16.12.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

