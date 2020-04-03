BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of MFL traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,175. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.32. BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $14.11.

About BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

