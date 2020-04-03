Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MUH) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MUH) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0565 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years.

MUH traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.21. 49,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,640. Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $16.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.98.

Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets on the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

