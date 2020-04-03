Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. (NYSE:MUS) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. (NYSE:MUS) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

MUS traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.35. 1,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,664. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.54. Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $13.29.

Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in portfolios of long-term, investment grade municipal obligations on which the interest is exempt from federal income taxes.

