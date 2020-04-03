Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MUE)

Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II (NYSE:MUE) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MUE traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $11.20. 9,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,380. Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $13.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.62.

Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

