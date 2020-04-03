BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MUJ)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn (NYSE:MUJ) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn alerts:

Shares of NYSE MUJ traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.42. The company had a trading volume of 63,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,274. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $14.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.85 and its 200-day moving average is $14.21.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Theodore R. Jaeckel, Jr. purchased 2,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $25,289.88. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.