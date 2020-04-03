Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MHN)

Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd (NYSE:MHN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0445 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of MHN stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.74. The company had a trading volume of 59,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,349. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.55. Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $14.35.

About Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

