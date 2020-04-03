Blackrock Munivest Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Blackrock Munivest Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MVT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Blackrock Munivest Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.

MVT stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.46. The company had a trading volume of 141,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,395. Blackrock Munivest Fund II has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.61.

About Blackrock Munivest Fund II

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

