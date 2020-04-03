BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MVF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MVF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.64. 203,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,176. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $9.60.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.