Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Blackrock Muniyield Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years.

MYD traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.90. 229,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,462. Blackrock Muniyield Fund has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.52.

Blackrock Muniyield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

