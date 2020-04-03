Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0445 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund alerts:

NYSE:MYI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.01. The company had a trading volume of 69,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,974. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.49. Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $14.50.

Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.