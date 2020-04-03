BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MFT)

BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment (NYSE:MFT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment alerts:

NYSE:MFT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.90. 26,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,858. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.55. BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $15.19.

About BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.