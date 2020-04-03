BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MYF)

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MYF traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.19. The company had a trading volume of 62,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,708. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.11. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $15.41.

About BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund was formed in February 28, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

