Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIY) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of MIY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,771. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.06. Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $14.79.

About Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

