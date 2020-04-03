BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc (NYSE:MYJ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc (NYSE:MYJ) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund alerts:

NYSE:MYJ traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.80. 46,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,454. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.11. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $15.85.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.