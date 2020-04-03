BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured (NYSE:MPA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured (NYSE:MPA) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MPA traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,926. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.14. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

