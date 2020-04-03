Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MQT)

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MQT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years.

Get Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II alerts:

Shares of MQT traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.58. 42,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,832. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.91. Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $13.70.

About Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.