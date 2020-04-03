Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. (NYSE:MQY) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MQY traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $13.83. 109,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,243. Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $15.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.94.

About Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

