BlackRock New York Insured Municipal Inc (NYSE:BSE) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock New York Insured Municipal Inc (NYSE:BSE) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

BlackRock New York Insured Municipal has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:BSE opened at $12.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average is $13.59. BlackRock New York Insured Municipal has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $14.19.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

