Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BQH) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BQH) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:BQH opened at $14.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.00. Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $16.87.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 16,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $259,894.20.

About Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock New York Municipal Bond Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in securities issued by state agencies, other governmental entities, and U.S.

