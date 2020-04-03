Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst (NYSE:BNY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst (NYSE:BNY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.

Get Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst alerts:

Shares of NYSE BNY opened at $12.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.92. Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $14.95.

Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.