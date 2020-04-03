BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Announces $0.17 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.166 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Get BlackRock Science & Technology Trust alerts:

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust stock opened at $28.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.72. BlackRock Science & Technology Trust has a twelve month low of $22.41 and a twelve month high of $35.84.

About BlackRock Science & Technology Trust

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science & Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science & Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.