BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ: TCPC):

3/31/2020 – BlackRock TCP Capital was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/25/2020 – BlackRock TCP Capital was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co to a “hold” rating.

3/17/2020 – BlackRock TCP Capital was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/13/2020 – BlackRock TCP Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed non-diversified closed-end management investment company. It focused on middle-market lending. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp., formerly known as TCP Capital Corp., is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA. “

3/6/2020 – BlackRock TCP Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed non-diversified closed-end management investment company. It focused on middle-market lending. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp., formerly known as TCP Capital Corp., is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA. “

3/6/2020 – BlackRock TCP Capital was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/4/2020 – BlackRock TCP Capital was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/29/2020 – BlackRock TCP Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed non-diversified closed-end management investment company. It focused on middle-market lending. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp., formerly known as TCP Capital Corp., is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA. “

2/27/2020 – BlackRock TCP Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $15.00 to $14.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – BlackRock TCP Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed non-diversified closed-end management investment company. It focused on middle-market lending. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp., formerly known as TCP Capital Corp., is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA. “

Shares of NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $5.40 on Friday. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.23. The company has a market capitalization of $327.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital Corp alerts:

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $47.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.62 million. Research analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 26.67%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.44%.

In other BlackRock TCP Capital news, COO Rajneesh Vig bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.31 per share, for a total transaction of $83,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,750 shares in the company, valued at $496,522.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul L. Davis bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $37,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $279,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 24,500 shares of company stock worth $249,175. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 73,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 201.9% during the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 33,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 22,578 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 37,530 shares during the period. 31.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.