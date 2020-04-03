Blackrock Virginia Municipal Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV)

Blackrock Virginia Municipal (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Blackrock Virginia Municipal has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN:BHV traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.35. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,020. Blackrock Virginia Municipal has a 12-month low of $12.34 and a 12-month high of $18.06.

Blackrock Virginia Municipal Company Profile

There is no company description available for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust.

