Blakecoin Price Down 18% Over Last Week (BLC)

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Blakecoin has traded down 18% against the US dollar. Blakecoin has a market cap of $7,040.99 and $1.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blakecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,749.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $141.95 or 0.02103201 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.32 or 0.03486473 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00598236 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015305 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.14 or 0.00787263 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00075302 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00025180 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00485696 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014803 BTC.

Blakecoin Profile

BLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Blake-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2013. Blakecoin’s total supply is 24,156,397 coins. The official website for Blakecoin is www.blakecoin.org. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin.

Buying and Selling Blakecoin

Blakecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blakecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blakecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

