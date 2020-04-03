BLAST Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, BLAST has traded up 49.7% against the US dollar. One BLAST coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24. BLAST has a total market capitalization of $13,805.02 and $1.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BLAST alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005195 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 106.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000141 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000116 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000095 BTC.

BLAST Coin Profile

BLAST (BLAST) is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 41,518,907 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com.

BLAST Coin Trading

BLAST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLAST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLAST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.