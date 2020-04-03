Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 302.69% and a negative return on equity of 69.78%.

Blink Charging stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.96. Blink Charging has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $3.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink EV charging stations and associated charging data, as well as provides property owners, managers, and parking companies with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations and payment processing.

