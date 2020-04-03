Blocknet (BLOCK) Price Tops $1.04 on Top Exchanges

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for about $1.04 or 0.00015339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit and CryptoBridge. Blocknet has a market cap of $6.96 million and approximately $13,261.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Blocknet has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,700,197 coins. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Blocknet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

