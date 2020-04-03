Blockparty (BOXX Token) (BOXX) Price Up 92.9% This Week

Blockparty (BOXX Token) (CURRENCY:BOXX) traded up 57.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Blockparty (BOXX Token) has traded up 92.9% against the U.S. dollar. Blockparty (BOXX Token) has a market cap of $46,892.04 and $286.00 worth of Blockparty (BOXX Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockparty (BOXX Token) token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, UPbit and Bancor Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014877 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.09 or 0.02644306 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00199180 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00047416 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034157 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Blockparty (BOXX Token)

Blockparty (BOXX Token)’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,453,993 tokens. Blockparty (BOXX Token)’s official Twitter account is @goblockparty. The Reddit community for Blockparty (BOXX Token) is /r/GoBlockParty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blockparty (BOXX Token)’s official website is www.goblockparty.com.

Buying and Selling Blockparty (BOXX Token)

Blockparty (BOXX Token) can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit, Bittrex and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockparty (BOXX Token) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockparty (BOXX Token) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockparty (BOXX Token) using one of the exchanges listed above.

