Blockstack (STX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $617,198.00

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last week, Blockstack has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. One Blockstack coin can currently be bought for about $0.0946 or 0.00001405 BTC on exchanges. Blockstack has a total market capitalization of $33.75 million and $617,198.00 worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blockstack alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000708 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $299.34 or 0.04444808 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00066918 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036888 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006111 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014861 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010566 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003424 BTC.

Blockstack Coin Profile

STX is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 590,642,912 coins and its circulating supply is 356,719,546 coins. Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin. The official message board for Blockstack is blog.blockstack.org. Blockstack’s official website is blockstack.org.

Blockstack Coin Trading

Blockstack can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.