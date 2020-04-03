BlockStamp Price Reaches $0.18 on Major Exchanges (BST)

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded up 35.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One BlockStamp coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002695 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, STEX and TOKOK. During the last seven days, BlockStamp has traded up 22.2% against the dollar. BlockStamp has a total market cap of $4.77 million and $1,441.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BlockStamp alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded 42.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000539 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005227 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 99.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000266 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002276 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000141 BTC.

About BlockStamp

BlockStamp is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 33,836,688 coins and its circulating supply is 26,293,722 coins. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp.

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockStamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlockStamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlockStamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlockStamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.