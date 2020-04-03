BLOCKv Trading 26.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. BLOCKv has a market cap of $2.39 million and $546,730.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BLOCKv has traded 26.7% higher against the dollar. One BLOCKv token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bancor Network, Tidex and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014838 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.09 or 0.02635481 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00199377 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047427 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034115 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

BLOCKv Token Profile

BLOCKv’s launch date was October 12th, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,989,942,418 tokens. BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

BLOCKv can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, Ethfinex, IDEX, Bittrex, Upbit, Tidex and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

