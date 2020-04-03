Bloom Price Down 14% Over Last Week (BLT)

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Bloom has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bloom token can now be purchased for $0.0211 or 0.00000313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bittrex, Upbit and AirSwap. Bloom has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and $19.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bloom alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014850 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.46 or 0.02615742 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00195297 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 48.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00047254 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034321 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Bloom

Bloom was first traded on November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,642,697 tokens. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bloom’s official website is hellobloom.io. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bloom Token Trading

Bloom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bittrex, TOPBTC, Upbit, AirSwap, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bloom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bloom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.