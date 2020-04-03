Blue Protocol (BLUE) Trading Down 44.8% This Week

Blue Protocol (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded down 36.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Blue Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX, TOPBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last week, Blue Protocol has traded 44.8% lower against the dollar. Blue Protocol has a market capitalization of $134,609.39 and $1.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00052156 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000703 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $302.42 or 0.04485354 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00066743 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00036612 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006123 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014795 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010673 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Blue Protocol Profile

Blue Protocol is a token. It was first traded on October 17th, 2017. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Blue Protocol is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku. Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue. The official website for Blue Protocol is www.blueprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Blue Protocol

Blue Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), TOPBTC, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blue Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blue Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

