BMO Capital Markets Lowers Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) to Market Perform

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) was downgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $13.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their previous price target of $53.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 30.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.28.

PLAY stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.96. 200,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,118,987. The company has a market cap of $327.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $59.60.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $347.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 37.48%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $376,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,172,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 216,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 90,861 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

