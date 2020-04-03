BMO Capital Markets Trims Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Target Price to $56.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its target price reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 26.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.92 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.43.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Shares of NYSE AEM traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.12. The company had a trading volume of 47,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133,681. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $64.88.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $753.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,843,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,874,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 60.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

See Also: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.