Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) by 1,722.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,595 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,375 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.34% of Boise Cascade worth $4,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at $17,219,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 365,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,338,000 after acquiring an additional 156,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 20,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCC opened at $23.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day moving average of $34.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.18. Boise Cascade Co has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $41.14.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.85) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Boise Cascade Co will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Benchmark started coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Boise Cascade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

