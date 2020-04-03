BOMB (BOMB) Hits Market Cap of $263,568.22

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar. BOMB has a market capitalization of $263,568.22 and $37,230.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB token can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00004099 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00029508 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000450 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00072241 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,906.60 or 1.02150706 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00071594 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000760 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001556 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOMB Token Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 951,814 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,026 tokens. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com.

BOMB Token Trading

BOMB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

