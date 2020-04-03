BonusCloud (BXC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $10.00

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 3rd. During the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One BonusCloud token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. BonusCloud has a market capitalization of $523,345.78 and $10.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00052149 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000703 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.74 or 0.04456134 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00066643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00036748 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006138 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014856 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010546 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003419 BTC.

BonusCloud Profile

BXC is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,994,820,914 tokens. The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud.

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

BonusCloud can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonusCloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BonusCloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

