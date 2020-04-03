BOOM (BOOM) Price Hits $0.0013

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One BOOM token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX and BitMart. Over the last seven days, BOOM has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar. BOOM has a total market cap of $982,334.69 and $18,760.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014871 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.64 or 0.02631898 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00198351 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047411 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034198 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

BOOM Token Profile

BOOM’s total supply is 972,251,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 783,220,705 tokens. The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken.

Buying and Selling BOOM

BOOM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

