BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) will report earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. BorgWarner posted earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on BWA. Credit Suisse Group downgraded BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine downgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded BorgWarner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in BorgWarner by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,082,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $394,017,000 after acquiring an additional 118,469 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,535,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $283,496,000 after acquiring an additional 221,787 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,031,343 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $174,594,000 after acquiring an additional 199,878 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,921,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $170,114,000 after acquiring an additional 467,566 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in BorgWarner by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,675,881 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $159,460,000 after acquiring an additional 651,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

BWA stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.58. 285,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,772,122. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $46.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.75.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

